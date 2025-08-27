GOP Sen. Susan Collins confronted by angry constituents at ribbon-cutting ceremony

Searsport, Maine - Republican Senator Susan Collins was confronted by angry constituents during a recent event in her state of Maine.

During an event on Tuesday, Maine Senator Susan Collins was met with hundreds of protesters angry that she has not done an in-person event in decades. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Daily Beast, a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a construction project was scheduled to take place outdoors on Tuesday, but the event was moved indoors after nearly 200 protesters showed up.

Videos shared around social media show Collins being met with boos and loud chants of "Shame!" throughout the event, which escalated further when she approached the podium to speak.

At one point, the 72-year-old politician pleaded with the crowd, "So, what you are telling me is you are rejecting my suggestion that you let the townspeople celebrate a monumental achievement.

"If you can't show them the courtesy of that, then this is really bad – this is not the Maine I know."

The incident comes as multiple Republican politicians have faced protests at town halls and other public events in recent months from constituents who are angry over their representatives' support for President Donald Trump's agenda.

Protesters at Collins' event called her out for not having held an in-person town hall in the state in decades, with the Maine Morning Star reporting it's been 25 years since her last.