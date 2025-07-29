Delia Ramirez demands congressional hearing on use of federal funds for El Salvador megaprison

Washington DC - Congresswoman Delia Ramirez has called for a hearing on the use of federal funds to pay El Salvador to detain people deported from the US in the notorious CECOT megaprison.

Representative Delia Ramirez is calling for a congressional hearing on the US' use of federal funds to support the detention of deported migrants in an El Salvador megaprison. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

"I am concerned that, in paying the Salvadoran government to detain immigrants at CECOT, the Administration funded human rights violations with taxpayer dollars," Ramirez wrote in a letter to Andrew Garbarino, chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security.

"I am also concerned that people who were clearly under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security – a detail which eventually enabled a prisoner swap – were subjected to abuses while detained," she continued.

"As a Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, I urgently request that we hold a hearing on how U.S. funds were used to enable these flagrant human rights abuses at CECOT."

The Trump administration has sent nearly 300 people to El Salvador, 252 of whom were released earlier this month in a prisoner exchange with Venezuela.

Those who made it out have reported horrific conditions at the CECOT prison, including beatings and sexual assault.