Hegseth won't share Qatari jet cost as Trump administration accepts "unconditional donation"
Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been working behind the scenes to secure a deal in which President Donald Trump will receive a "free" airplane from the Qatari government.
Qatar's donation of a $400 million Boeing 747-8 aircraft to the Trump administration has been formally accepted by the US in a memorandum of understanding signed by Hegseth earlier this month.
The deal will see the plane provided to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation after he leaves office in 2029, sources told ABC News.
While the overall cost of refurbishing the plane for use by a US president has not been released to the public, it is speculated that it could amount to as much as $1 billion of taxpayer money meant for defense spending.
"The aircraft is donated in its current condition ('as is'), without any guarantees or warranties, unless otherwise agreed upon in future arrangements," the memorandum states.
"The donation is unconditional, and the aircraft may be used or disposed of by the DOD in its sole discretion, in any manner it deems appropriate," it says.
Pete Hegseth refuses to share cost of plane renovations
The agreement emphasizes that the jet is a "bona fide gift," and that it should not be "interpreted or construed as, an offer, promise, or acceptance of any form of bribery, undue influence, or corrupt practice."
Such promises have done little to sway concerns that the gift is designed to influence Trump, and that the cost is astronomical.
Hegseth refused to provide any concrete details when asked in June about the renovation by Democratic Senator Jack Reed during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.
"Why can’t it be revealed in this setting?" Reed asked Hegseth. "We appropriate the money that you will spend after it’s authorized by my committee."
Cover photo: AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images