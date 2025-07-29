Hegseth won't share Qatari jet cost as Trump administration accepts "unconditional donation"

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been working behind the scenes to secure a deal in which President Donald Trump will receive a "free" airplane from the Qatari government.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (r.) has been working to secure a deal in which President Donald Trump will receive a luxury airplane from the Qatari government. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Qatar's donation of a $400 million Boeing 747-8 aircraft to the Trump administration has been formally accepted by the US in a memorandum of understanding signed by Hegseth earlier this month.

The deal will see the plane provided to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation after he leaves office in 2029, sources told ABC News.

While the overall cost of refurbishing the plane for use by a US president has not been released to the public, it is speculated that it could amount to as much as $1 billion of taxpayer money meant for defense spending.

"The aircraft is donated in its current condition ('as is'), without any guarantees or warranties, unless otherwise agreed upon in future arrangements," the memorandum states.

"The donation is unconditional, and the aircraft may be used or disposed of by the DOD in its sole discretion, in any manner it deems appropriate," it says.