Trump reveals when he plans to begin using Qatari jet as new Air Force One

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has revealed when he plans to begin using the jet gifted to him by the Qatari royal family in place of the "old" Air Force One plane.

While speaking to press on Tuesday, President Donald Trump revealed when he plans to begin using the plane he received as a "gift" from Qatar. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Fox Business, Trump was asked by the press on Tuesday while flying in one of his current planes when he expects to take his new jet for a spin.

"They say February, maybe. Much sooner than the others," Trump stated, referring to two planes Boeing had agreed to build to replace the two Air Force One planes currently in use.

Back in May, President Trump was gifted a luxury $400-million Boeing jet from the Qatari royal family. He accepted the lavish jet despite strict rules on presidential gifts, which he plans to skirt by handing it over to his presidential library as he leaves office.

While Trump and his administration have claimed the gift will save Americans "hundreds of millions of dollars," it is speculated refurbishing it could cost over $1 billion in taxpayer money meant for defense spending.

When asked about the cost of the new jet, Trump said the amount was "up to the military," but said the gift is something "we need" as the current planes are "old" and "very hard to get parts" for.