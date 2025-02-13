Hegseth tells European allies to "make NATO great again"

Brussels, Belgium - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a call Thursday to "make NATO great again" – urging European countries to spend more on defense with a twist on Donald Trump 's trademark slogan.

Defense chief Pete Hegseth issued a call Thursday to "make NATO great again" – urging European countries to spend more on defense. © SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP

Meeting NATO partners the day after Trump revealed plans to start peace talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin, the Pentagon head said Washington remained committed to the alliance, but members needed to do more for it to "endure".

"Our partners must do far more for Europe's defense. We must make NATO great again," Hegseth told reporters after the talks in Brussels, warning that "President Trump will not allow anyone to turn Uncle Sam into Uncle Sucker."

The former Fox TV contributor and military veteran described the Ukraine conflict as "a factory reset for NATO", echoing Trump's demands for allies to more than double their defence spending targets to 5% of GDP.

"There is no replacement for hard power," he said, after warning that confronting Russia was an "important European responsibility".

The US has underpinned European security through NATO over the past seven decades.

Yet, when asked whether the US, which currently spends around 3.4% of GDP on defense, planned to reach the 5% target itself, Hegseth was noncommittal.