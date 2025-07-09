Hegseth did not inform White House before pausing weapon shipments to Ukraine

Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reportedly failed to give the White House a heads-up before he authorized a recent pause on weapon shipments to Ukraine for their ongoing conflict with Russia.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently authorized a pause in weapon shipments to Ukraine without seeking prior approval from the White House. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Five sources told CNN that Hegseth's failure to do so caught national security officials off guard, and set off "a scramble inside the administration to understand why the halt was implemented and explain it to Congress and the Ukrainian government."

On Tuesday, when President Donald Trump was asked during a cabinet meeting who authorized the pause, he appeared to confirm he wasn't responsible for it, responding, "I don't know, why don't you tell me?"

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made it clear that Trump has chosen "to continue providing defensive weapons to Ukraine to help stop the killing in this brutal war, which the Pentagon has said they are actively working on."

Leavitt added that "the President has full confidence in the Secretary of Defense."

This is the second time Hegseth, who has faced numerous scandals since taking on the role, authorized a pause on weapons to Ukraine without approval, also doing so in February, which the administration quickly reversed.