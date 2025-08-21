Hillary Clinton warns Supreme Court may seek to overturn same-sex marriage

Washington DC - Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has warned that the conservative majority Supreme Court could soon seek to overturn same-sex marriage.

In a recent interview, Clinton suggested the court could "do to gay marriage what they did to abortion."

"American voters, and to some extent the American media, don't understand how many years the Republicans have been working in order to get us to this point," Clinton explained, arguing that it took "50 years to overturn Roe v. Wade."

"Anybody in a committed relationship out there in the LGBTQ community, you ought to consider getting married because I don't think they'll undo existing marriages, but I fear they will undo the national right," she later added.

Her remarks come after the Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority, decided in June 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to again outlaw abortion.

Recently, the court was asked to consider overturning Obergefell v. Hodges – the ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in June.

Court Justices have yet to say whether they plan to hear the case.

Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race, hasn't always been an advocate for protecting same-sex marriage.