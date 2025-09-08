Is JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg planning a run for Congress?
New York, New York - Former President John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg, a political commentator and writer, announced on Sunday that he's considering a run for Congress.
"Hey guys? Have formed an exploratory committee," Schlossberg wrote on X, finally confirming that he's considering a run for Congress.
Schlossberg is a high-profile figure in the Democratic Party in part because he's the grandson of JFK. He would run on a range of issues, and in firm opposition to the Trump administration.
He has been at odds especially with his cousin, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., over his vaccine skepticism.
If he were to make a run for a seat in the House, it would be for New York's 12th congressional district, which opened this week after Congressman Jerry Nadler revealed that he does not intend to run for another term.
A poll Schlossberg took on his own Instagram saw him ask whether he should run for office. According to the Daily Beast, the results were quite striking – 91% of voters thought he should.
Schlossberg would join a relatively large cohort of people vying for Nadler's old seat, including Democratic New York State Assembly Member Micah Lasher and Invisible Hands Co-Founder Liam Elkind.
Who will run to replace Jerry Nadler?
Nadler announced his decision to retire last week, revealing that he'll stay in his position for now but will not seek re-election in the 2026 midterms.
At 78 years old, he cited his age and the need for the Democratic Party to see "generational change" as key reasons for his decision to step down.
"Watching the Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party," Nadler told the New York Times. "I think I want to respect that."
Cover photo: AFP/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images