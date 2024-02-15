Jamaal Bowman launches Hip Hop Power task force for racial and economic justice

Congressman Jamaal Bowman launches the Hip Hop Power and Justice Task Force outside the US Capitol on February 14, 2024. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Speaking outside the Capitol, Bowman said listening to rap and hip hop artists and their messages have inspired him over the years on his journey as an educator and an elected official.

"Hip hop has always been about ending poverty in America, about fully funding our public schools. It’s always been about justice reform and police reform," the New York Democrat told The Hill. "It’s always been about affordable housing and dealing with the issue of threats of violence."



"At this moment in particular when you consider the Black Lives Matter movement to the Ceasefire movement and the fight that continues for freedom, justice and equality – now it’s time to build political power at a level that’s never been done before," he said.

The task force, which will be led by Bowman along with Georgia's Hank Johnson, Illinois' Delia Ramirez, and Indiana's André Carson, aims to bring hip hop artists together with legislators to raise awareness of conditions on the ground in some of America's most marginalized communities.

The body also wants to boost advocacy for legislation – including HR 2952, the Restoring Artistic Protection (RAP) Act – as well as make Hip Hop on the Hill, organized by the Hip Hop Caucus, a monthly rather than a yearly event.

Another goal involves increasing trust between voters of color and lawmakers, particularly ahead of the high-stakes 2024 elections.