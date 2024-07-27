JD Vance doubles down on "childless cat ladies" remark: "I'm sorry, it's true"

Washington DC - Donald Trump's running mate, Senator JD Vance, has been defending some controversial statements he made in the past that recently resurfaced, stirring up a bit of controversy.

Vice presidential candidate JD Vance recently defended past comments he made about childless people that have garnered a bit of controversy. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Friday, Vance sat down for an interview with conservative commentator Megyn Kelly, who asked for his reaction to the backlash to his 2021 comments, where he claimed the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies."

Vance defended the comments, arguing that becoming a parent "changes your perspective in a profound way" and claimed the Democratic Party has become the party of "anti-family and anti-child."

He went on to argue that the media lied about what he said, as he believes he was being "obviously" sarcastic and did not intend to insult people who don't have children.

"People are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not on the substance of what I actually said," Vance continued.

"The substance of what I said, Megyn – I'm sorry, it's true."

The past comments resurfaced after Trump chose Vance to be his running mate and earned even more attention after prominent Democrats, including Jennifer Aniston and Hillary Clinton, called him out for them.