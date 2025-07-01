Zohran Mamdani's primary win finalized as right-wing fury ramps up

New York, New York - Rising star of the left Zohran Mamdani is now officially the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, according to official results released Tuesday.

The 33-year-old self-declared democratic socialist defeated his nearest rival by a strong margin, winning 56% to former governor Andrew Cuomo's 44%, in the third round of vote counting.

Neither candidate won a majority of votes in the June 25 primary vote, prompting election officials to begin a process of eliminating lower-ranking candidates and recounting.

But after Mamdani earned 43% outright, Cuomo – aiming for a comeback after a sex scandal – conceded defeat the night of the vote, a stunning outcome for the Democrats.

Staunchly pro-Israel Cuomo led in polls for most of the race, with massive name recognition as well as support from powerful centrist figures, including former President Bill Clinton.

"Democrats spoke in a clear voice, delivering a mandate for an affordable city, a politics of the future, and a leader unafraid to fight back against rising authoritarianism," Mamdani said Tuesday.

Born in Uganda of South Asian parents, New York state assemblyman Mamdani would be the first Muslim mayor of the heavily Democratic city if he wins the general election in November.

Polling currently shows him ahead of current Mayor Eric Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa for the November vote.