JD Vance rakes in millions at his first RNC fundraiser as he eyes 2028 run

New York, New York - Vice President JD Vance recently held an event to raise money for the Republican National Committee (RNC), and impressively managed to bring in millions.

Vice President JD Vance recently held a fundraiser for the Republican National Committee, as some believe he is preparing for a presidential run. © JIM WATSON / AFP

According to Axios, Vance held the event in New York City on Monday evening and requested that couples seeking to be added to the RNC's "Host Committee" make a generous donation of $250,000. A level below that was also offered for a donation of $100,000.

A source reported to Notus that the vice president ended up raising $2 million.

Earlier this month, Vance was tapped to be the RNC's finance chair, a role that many see as him attempting to position himself for a possible presidential run in 2028.

The role will grant him access to the party's largest donors and gives him the opportunity to help the party, as many Republican politicians across the US will face competitive elections in the coming year.

A White House source previously told the New York Post that if Vance "puts the RNC fundraising machine into overdrive and the party over performs in 2026, he'll solidify himself as the next GOP torch-bearer.

"That is, if he stays in the good graces of you know who," the source added, alluding to Vance's boss, President Donald Trump.