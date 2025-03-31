Could Trump serve a third term? Constitutional experts weigh in

Washington DC - President Donald Trump may be publicly musing about serving a third term in the White House but the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution makes such a scenario highly unlikely.

Trump (78) said Sunday he was "not joking" about serving a third term as president and told NBC News there are "methods" that would allow it to happen.

Most constitutional scholars disagree.

And any serious effort to amend the founding document – which as currently written bars a president from serving a third term – would send the country into uncharted territory.

America's first president, George Washington, set a precedent by stepping down after serving two terms in office, but the two-term presidential limit was only formally codified more than 150 years later.

Only one US president – Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt – has served more than two terms in the White House.

Roosevelt was elected president four times – in 1932, 1936, 1940 and 1944. His fourth term ended prematurely with his April 12, 1945 death at age 63.

Other former commanders in chief, notably Ulysses S. Grant and Theodore Roosevelt, have sought a third term in office but failed to win the nomination or re-election.

Trump is only the second president to win a nonconsecutive term in office, having won in 2016, lost in 2020, and won again in 2024.

The first was Grover Cleveland, who won in 1884, lost in 1888, and won in 1892.