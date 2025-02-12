JD Vance takes aim at European regulation and Beijing in first foreign speech

Paris, France - Vice President JD Vance took the opportunity of his first foreign speech, which he made in Paris, to tout US artificial intelligence (AI) and computer technology .

JD Vance touted US dominance in AI and computer technology during a speech in Paris. © AFP/Ian Langsdon

During an AI summit hosted by France and India, Vance said that the US would dominate the scene and called for Europe to dismantle regulations. It was his first foreign speech since taking office on January 20.

Vance warned that if the US was not given the opportunity to build the most powerful AI systems in the world and develop the most innovative technology, countries like China would quickly overtake the West.

He targeted the European Union's regulatory structure as a particular obstacle to new AI developments. According to the vice president, for Europe to become a better partner in technological development, it must also do away with rules that limit the spread of disinformation online.

"At this moment, we face the extraordinary prospect of a new Industrial Revolution," Vance told the AI Summit in Paris. "One on par with the invention of the steam engine."

"But it will never come to pass if over-regulation deters innovators from taking the risks necessary to advance the ball," he said. "Nor will it occur if we allow AI to become dominated by massive players looking to use the tech to censor or control users' thoughts."

Over the next three minutes, Vance went after regulators, which he saw as spreading "social agendas" through AI. In a thinly veiled attempt to point fingers at the so-called "woke agenda," he promised that AI systems developed in the US are "free from ideological bias."