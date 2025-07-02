Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand apologizes to Zohran Mamdani over shocking "jihad" claim

Washington DC - Democratic New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has apologized to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for some off-color remarks she made about him during a recent interview.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (r.) reportedly apologized to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani after claiming he supports "jihad" in a recent interview. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago & Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per a readout provided to Politico of a phone conversation between the two politicians on Monday, Gillibrand "apologized for mischaracterizing Mamdani's record and for her tone on the call."

The apology comes after Gillibrand argued on The Brian Lehrer Show last week that Jewish New Yorkers are "alarmed" by Mamdani's past "references to global jihad" – despite him never having made such remarks.

She further accused him of "[glorifying] the slaughter of Jews" by declining to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada."

By Friday, her office shared a statement to Rolling Stone saying she had "misspoke."

Mamdani's recent win in the Democratic primary for NYC mayor has sparked ruthless – and oftentimes racist or Islamophobic – insults and criticism from the right over his progressive politics, his Muslim faith, and the fact that he was not born in the US.

Along with Gillibrand, Mamdani has faced criticism from other Democrats, who have argued his past rhetoric is offensive to Jewish people.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries recently said Mamdani will have to "clarify his position" on such things.