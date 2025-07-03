Zohran Mamdani rallies with unions as he turns sights toward NYC general election
New York, New York - Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani is harnessing union power as he looks toward the general election for New York City mayor.
"To stand here alongside these unions, it's especially meaningful for me because this entire campaign has been about ensuring that this city – the most expensive city in the United States of America – finally become affordable for the working New Yorkers who make it so special," Mamdani said at a gathering with the New York City Central Labor Council, New York State Nurses Association, Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, and Hotel and Gaming Trades Council.
"And to take on inequality, we know the most effective tool is union density," he added.
The 33-year-old state assemblymember last week won the Democratic primary to lead the nation's largest city, dominating the field which included disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Mamdani, who would be New York City's first Muslim mayor, has since faced a barrage of hate not only from the likes of Donald Trump and the Republicans, but also from within his own party.
Even before the June 24 primary, Mamdani had been the target of anti-Muslim death threats under investigation by the NYPD.
Zohran Mamdani promises to deliver "a city that you can afford"
Amidst the racist attacks, Mamdani has sought to remain laser-focused on his message of making New York City more affordable for all. His platform calls for rent freezes, free buses, no-cost childcare, city-owned grocery stores, and more.
The support of the unions is expected to give the mayoral hopeful a big boost as he takes on incumbent Eric Adams in the general election, now running as an independent. The former NYPD captain has been accused of sexual assault and of facilitating Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda in exchange for the administration dropping his federal corruption charges.
Cuomo, whom Mamdani handily beat in the primary, has not ruled out launching his own independent bid. The ex-governor resigned from office in 2021 amid accusations of sexual assault and of lying about Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.
"As I stand here alongside our ever-expanding coalition, I am confident not only of winning a City Hall that puts working people first, but finally bringing to an end a chapter in our city, led by our current mayor, to raise rents on those same New Yorkers, to price those same New Yorkers out of this city, and to do all of those things while collaborating with a Trump administration that is seeking to attack the very fabric of this city," Mamdani said.
"I will lead you to a city that you can afford, a city that you will be safe in, and a city that will finally show what politics can look like," he promised.
Cover photo: REUTERS