Zohran Mamdani rallies with unions as he turns sights toward NYC general election

New York, New York - Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani is harnessing union power as he looks toward the general election for New York City mayor.

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference with union leaders and supporters on July 2, 2025. © REUTERS

"To stand here alongside these unions, it's especially meaningful for me because this entire campaign has been about ensuring that this city – the most expensive city in the United States of America – finally become affordable for the working New Yorkers who make it so special," Mamdani said at a gathering with the New York City Central Labor Council, New York State Nurses Association, Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, and Hotel and Gaming Trades Council.

"And to take on inequality, we know the most effective tool is union density," he added.

The 33-year-old state assemblymember last week won the Democratic primary to lead the nation's largest city, dominating the field which included disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani, who would be New York City's first Muslim mayor, has since faced a barrage of hate not only from the likes of Donald Trump and the Republicans, but also from within his own party.

Even before the June 24 primary, Mamdani had been the target of anti-Muslim death threats under investigation by the NYPD.