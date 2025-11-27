Erika Kirk reveals what JD Vance whispered during intimate moment at Charlie Kirk's memorial

Phoenix, Arizona - Charlie Kirk's widow Erika finally revealed what Vice President JD Vance whispered in her ear when they embraced during a memorial event last month.

Erika Kirk finally revealed what Vice President JD Vance whispered into her ear when they embraced during her husband's memorial. © AFP/Brad Vest/Getty Images

Speaking to Megyn Kelly in Arizona on Saturday, Erika slammed critics who had accused them of behaving inappropriately, explaining that he was comforting her during a moment of vulnerability.

"I will give you a play-by-play," Erika told Kelly when asked about the moment. "They just played the emotional video. I'm walking over, he's walking over."

"I'm starting to cry. He says, '[Charlie Kirk] is so proud of you.' And I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head," she explained, revealing that her love language is "touch."

"Anyone whom I have hugged that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you,'" she said.

Kelly said that critics had responded as if Erika had touched Vance's "a**," a gesture which Kirk's widow claimed wouldn't have caused as much fuss as what actually happened.

The very public moment also led to speculation about Vance's marriage, with his wife Usha recently spotted without her wedding ring.