Vance blames Canada's immigration system for "stagnating" living standards

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance slammed Canada 's immigration system, as well as its government and public broadcaster, for living standards he says are "stagnating."

"While I'm sure the causes are complicated, no nation has leaned more into 'diversity is our strength, we don't need a melting pot we have a salad bowl' immigration insanity than Canada," Vance said in a post on Friday.

"It has the highest foreign-born share of the population in the entire G7 and its living standards have stagnated," he went on.

Vance cited data shared by a right-wing economist on X comparing Canada's GDP per person to the US and the UK.

GDP per person represents the average monetary value of an individual by simply dividing the total GDP with the country's population. Such a number is heavily skewed to make populations look richer than they actually are due to extreme disparities in wealth.

He argued that Canada's comparably low growth, by these metrics, is evidence of economic stagnation, and blamed such difficulties on migrants rather than the vast variety of global influences that could lead to such an outcome.

In 2025, Canada's economic woes have been worsened by the Trump administration's aggressive trade war, which it ramped up last month in an extended hissy fit over a political advertisement.

Vance didn't mention such disparities and instead doubled down on his attacks by taking aim at Canadian politicians and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.