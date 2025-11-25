Usha Vance finally addresses marriage rumors after being spotted without wedding ring

Washington DC - Days after being photographed without her wedding ring, Second Lady Usha Vance finally responded to swirling rumors about her marriage to Vice President JD Vance .

After facing days of trolling and jokes about the state of her marriage, Usha has finally responded to questions over why she hadn't been wearing her wedding ring when she was photographed on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the second lady told PEOPLE Magazine that she is "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."

The kerfuffle was triggered when the 39-year-old mother of three visited Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, alongside First Lady Melania Trump.

While touring the military training camp and giving a brief speech, she was photographed without her wedding ring, adding fuel to ongoing speculation about the state of the second couple's marriage.

Rumors about the couple have swirled for months, especially after the assassination of far-right influencer Charlie Kirk.

JD Vance was seen tightly embracing Kirk's widow Erika at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi. During the exchange, Kirk put her hand through Vance's hair.

"No one will ever replace my husband, but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD," Kirk said during the event. "I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight."

In recent weeks, the VP has also faced backlash for saying he hopes his wife will convert from Hinduism to Catholicism.