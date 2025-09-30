Newsom claps back at JD Vance in latest brutal trolling: "Blatantly false, you dips**t"

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom clapped back at JD Vance in an expletive-laden post that called out comments the vice president made regarding the impending government shutdown.

"Blatantly false, you dips**t," Newsom wrote on X alongside a clip of Vance blaming the Democrats for stalling a stopgap bill in its tracks and potentially triggering a government shutdown.

Vance spoke alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson and a number of other MAGA officials after a meeting with Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer yielded no compromise on the spending bill.

"The principle at stake here is very simple: We have disagreements about tax policy," Vance said at the outset of the press conference. "But you don't shut the government down."

"We have disagreements about healthcare policy – but you don't shut the government down. You don't use your policy disagreements as leverage to not pay our troops, to not have essential services of governments actually function."

"Democrats want a $1.5 trillion spending package that funded free health care for illegals," Vance claimed, citing no evidence. "We told them that was absurd – and now they're willing to shut down the government over it."

Congress is likely to enter a shutdown on Tuesday if the stopgap spending bill fails to pass the Senate. While the Republicans hold a majority in the upper house, they don't have the 60 votes needed to pass a spending bill.

Newsom's press office doubled down on its rampant trolling of the Trump administration in another all-caps post attacking Vance's performance at the press conference.