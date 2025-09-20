JD Vance takes swing at Jimmy Kimmel with "woke thing" jab

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance took a swing at comedian Jimmy Kimmel, attacking his comedy and blaming "the woke thing" for the shock cancellation of his show.

Vice President JD Vance (r.) slammed comedian Jimmy Kimmel and blamed "the woke thing" for ultimately causing his show's cancellation. © Collage: AFP/Kevin Winter/Getty Images & AFP/Jeff Kowalsky

"Jimmy Kimmel wasn't funny, his ratings were in the toilet, and his advertisers were revolting," Vance wrote on X. "Also the bellyaching from the left over 'free speech' after the Biden years fools precisely no one."



"There was a point where I'd watch his show nearly every night. He's a genuinely talented guy, but like so much good and funny in the world the woke thing destroyed it."

Vance's attack come days after ABC effectively cancelled Jimmy Kimmel's nightly talk show for comments he made about the aftermath of far-right commentator Charlie Kirk's murder.

Trump celebrated Kimmel's indefinite suspension, calling it "great news for America" and claiming that he has "ZERO talent."

ABC took the extraordinary measure after FCC head Brendan Carr threatened to withdraw its broadcasting license over the hosts criticism of Republicans exploiting Kirk's death for political points.

The news drew widespread condemnation from other late-night talk show hosts and top Democrats, such as Californian Governor Gavin Newsom.