Jill Stein, Chase Oliver, and Randall Terry to debate as presidential election looms

Los Angeles, California - Third-party presidential candidates Dr. Jill Stein (Green Party), Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party), and Randall Terry (Constitution Party) are due to take the stage in a debate showdown as the November election draws near.

From l. to r.: Presidential candidates Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party), Dr. Jill Stein (Green Party), and Randall Terry (Constitution Party) are set to debate on October 23. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The fourth Free & Equal debate – to take place on October 23 at 8:00 PM EDT/5:00 PM PDT in Los Angeles – will be broadcast live on the The Free & Equal Network, Scripps News, C-SPAN, Rumble, CiVL, KPFK Radio, and Free Speech TV.

Invitations were also extended to Claudia De La Cruz (Party for Socialism and Liberation), Kamala Harris (Democratic Party), Donald Trump (Republican Party), and Dr. Cornel West (Independent).

The Free & Equal Elections Foundation's Christina Tobin said in a press release, "Americans are feeling disenfranchised across the political spectrum and even new and potential voters feel oppressed by the current system."

"There are more independent voters than Democrats and Republicans. They want to hear from more voices, and our debates provide a platform for candidates to engage in meaningful, substantive, and uncensored discussions," added Tobin, who will serve as one of the debate moderators.

Fellow moderator David Walker, former US comptroller general and co-founder of No Labels, said, "We need to focus on the future and policies rather than the past and personalities. Christina and I will do our best to ensure this debate is structured accordingly."