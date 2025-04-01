Senator Cory Booker makes history with 24-hour speech against Trump!

Washington DC - A Democratic lawmaker shattered a record for the longest speech in Senate history with a fiery protest against President Donald Trump 's "unconstitutional" actions, beginning late Monday – and still going Tuesday, more than 24 hours later.

Senator Cory Booker (r.) has shattered a record for the longest speech in Senate history with a fiery protest against President Donald Trump's "unconstitutional" actions. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Senator Cory Booker's display of endurance – to hold the floor, he must remain standing and cannot even go to the bathroom – recalled the famous scene in Frank Capra's 1939 film classic Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.

The longest Senate speech on record before Tuesday was delivered by South Carolina's Strom Thurmond, who filibustered for 24 hours and 18 minutes against the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

Booker, only the fourth Black senator to be popularly elected to the body, blew past that deadline Tuesday, his voice still strong.

"We are in this moral moment now," he said.

"This is not right or left. Don't let them say this is a partisanship. It is not. It is not left or right. It is right or wrong. America, this is a moral moment. Does the Constitution live in your heart?"

The 55-year-old New Jersey native also found a moment for some humor, joking: "I want to go a little bit past this, and then I'm going to deal with some of the biological urgencies I'm feeling."

Although Booker's talk-a-thon was not actually blocking the majority Republican Party from holding votes in the Senate, as would be the case in a true filibuster, his defiance quickly became a rallying point for beleaguered Democrats.

Booker, a former presidential candidate, seized command in the chamber at 7:00 PM ET Monday and was still speaking well into Tuesday evening.