Trump's "blatantly unlawful" executive order threatening voting rights triggers lawsuits

Washington DC - A Donald Trump executive order critics say could severely restrict the right to vote is facing new legal challenges.

A new lawsuit challenges an executive order signed by Donald Trump requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote. © REUTERS

The Campaign Legal Center and State Democracy Defenders Fund filed a lawsuit Monday on behalf of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), Secure Families Initiative, and Arizona Students’ Association.

The complaint argues that Trump's order requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote accuses the president of overstepping his authority under the Constitution.

"The Order violates and subverts the separation of powers by lawlessly arrogating to the President authority to declare election rules by executive fiat," the suit states.

"The Order is an attack on the constitutionally mandated checks and balances that keep American elections free and fair. Through this unconstitutional action, the President intrudes on the states' and Congress's authority to set election rules in an attempt to make it far more difficult for eligible U.S. citizens to exercise their fundamental right to vote."

In addition to the Executive Office of the President, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the Election Assistance Commission are among those named in the complaint.