Biden awards prestigious Medal of Freedom to Pope Francis
Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Saturday honored Pope Francis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction, the US' highest civilian honor.
Biden had planned to present the medal to the head of the Catholic Church in person on Friday, but the outgoing president canceled his trip to Italy to monitor the wildfires in California.
The prestigious award is presented to "individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," according to a White House statement.
It is the only time that Biden has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction.
The pope had served the "voiceless and vulnerable" for decades, the citation said.
"His mission of serving the poor has never ceased. A loving pastor, he joyfully answers children's questions about God. A challenging teacher, he commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet," it said.
"A welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths. The first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is unlike any who came before. Above all, he is the People's Pope – a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world."
Since 2013, Pope Francis has been the leader not only of some 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, but also the head of the Vatican City State. The smallest state in the world maintains diplomatic relations with 184 countries.
Cover photo: HANDOUT / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP