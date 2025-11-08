Biden slams Trump for "taking a wrecking ball" to the US in fiery speech

Omaha, Nebraska - Former President Joe Biden recently took aim at current President Donald Trump and his controversial MAGA agenda.

During a recent speech, former President Joe Biden (r.) criticized his successor Donald Trump, whose policies he argued are destroying the country. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Scott Eisen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Biden gave a speech during the Ben Nelson Gala, where he argued that Trump's policies are destroying the US.

"I knew Trump was going to take a wrecking ball to the country, but... I have to admit, I didn't know there was going to be an actual wrecking ball," Biden told the crowd, referring to the president recently ordering the demolition of the White House's East Wing so that he can have a luxurious ballroom built.

Biden described it as "a perfect symbol of his presidency," as Trump has "taken a wrecking ball not only to the people's house, but to the Constitution, to the rule of law, to our very democracy."

The former president's remarks come as Americans across the country have been protesting Trump's aggressive agenda, and his poll numbers have reached record lows.

Most recently, Trump and his fellow Republicans have come under fire as the federal government continues to stay shut down with no end in sight.

Biden went on to say that he is "angry," as Trump acts "in a way that embarrasses us as a nation."

Still, he did express optimism that the American people are "sending a message" by publicly denouncing Trump's policies through protests like the nationwide No Kings rallies.