Biden backed by Obama and Clinton at fundraising bonanza as Trump attends NYPD cop's wake
New York, New York - President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will be on the campaign trail in New York on Thursday at dueling events as the race for the White House heats up.
Biden will take part in a fundraising evening alongside two of his predecessors, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
His campaign team says it has already announced a "historic" collection of more than $25 million.
Stephen Colbert will host a debate between the three Democratic leaders.
Singers Lizzo and Queen Latifah, among others, will perform at the event, to be held at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan in front of 5,000 people.
The star-studded fundraiser is the first event of its kind to feature the three Democratic presidents.
According to NBC News, guests can pay $100,000 for a photo with the trio.
"The numbers don't lie: today's event is a massive show of force and a true reflection of the momentum to reelect the Biden-Harris ticket," Jeffrey Katzenberg, the campaign's chief fundraiser, said in a statement, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris.
He contends that Biden will raise more money in one evening than Trump did in the entire month of February.
Trump to pay tribute to NYPD cop killed in shootout
Biden has better-stocked campaign coffers than his Republican opponent, who is using some of the funds raised from his supporters for legal expenses in the multiple lawsuits he is facing.
On Thursday, Trump, who has four criminal indictments pending against him, will be appearing not in the dock but as a backer of law enforcement.
The Republican plans to attend the wake of police officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed on Monday in a shootout during a traffic stop in Queens.
"To Officer Diller's family, and all of the other brave men and women of law enforcement who put your lives on the line every day, we love you, we appreciate you, and we will always stand with you," Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.
