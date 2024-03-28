Biden backed by Obama and Clinton at fundraising bonanza as Trump attends NYPD cop's wake

New York, New York - President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will be on the campaign trail in New York on Thursday at dueling events as the race for the White House heats up.

Biden will take part in a fundraising evening alongside two of his predecessors, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.



His campaign team says it has already announced a "historic" collection of more than $25 million.

Stephen Colbert will host a debate between the three Democratic leaders.

Singers Lizzo and Queen Latifah, among others, will perform at the event, to be held at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan in front of 5,000 people.

The star-studded fundraiser is the first event of its kind to feature the three Democratic presidents.

According to NBC News, guests can pay $100,000 for a photo with the trio.

"The numbers don't lie: today's event is a massive show of force and a true reflection of the momentum to reelect the Biden-Harris ticket," Jeffrey Katzenberg, the campaign's chief fundraiser, said in a statement, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris.

He contends that Biden will raise more money in one evening than Trump did in the entire month of February.