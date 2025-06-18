Republicans lead Senate hearing on alleged "cover-up" of Biden's mental decline
Washington DC - On Wednesday, the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing regarding allegations that staff of former President Joe Biden covered up his declining mental health.
Republican Sen. John Cornyn opened the meeting by accusing Biden's administration of allowing "self-interest" and "fear of another [Donald Trump] term" to "justify an attempt to put an at-times addled old man in the Oval Office for four more years."
He called the issue a "constitutional crisis," suggesting others were in control of the president's actions because he was unfit to serve.
"We need to know who was in charge during the last months of the Biden administration. Was it his wife, his chief of staff, nameless others?" Cornyn said.
"None of these people were elected by the American people, nor were they authorized by the Constitution and laws of the United States to carry out the duties of the President of the United States," he added.
The committee's Republican chairman, Chuck Grassley, described the hearing as being "about competency, corruption, and cover-up" within Biden's "rudderless" administration, and how they "folded to partisan media."
The event only saw two Democratic senators in attendance. Ranking member Dick Durbin admonished his Republican colleagues for "armchair diagnosing" Biden instead of exercising the committee's oversight duties by holding hearings on other issues the country is currently facing. Sen. Peter Welch similarly criticized the hearing as having no benefit for his constituents.
Both Democrats abruptly left the hearing after making their statements.
Republican's take aim at Joe Biden's use of the autopen
A number of other Republican lawmakers spoke throughout the hearing, with many bringing up Biden's use of an autopen to sign executive orders shortly before leaving office, which they claim indicates he may not have been aware of what he was signing, and others could have been behind it.
The committee saw testimony from three witnesses – former Justice Department official John Harrison, former Trump staffer and former Heritage Foundation fellow Theodore Wold, and former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
Cornyn pressed Harrison, who is also a law professor, on whether an investigation should be launched and if criminal charges could be brought against Biden and his staff.
Spicer further argued that the legacy media is "culpable in covering up the obvious decline of the 46th president."
Alabama Sen. Katie Britt further described the situation as "dangerous" and "disgusting", while Florida Sen. Ted Cruz called out Democrats for not attending because "not a single one of them gives a damn."
Committee members did not hear from anyone who worked with Biden or closely with his administration.
Was there an ulterior motive to the hearing?
The hearing came after President Trump ordered Republicans to launch an investigation into the alleged cover-up, as he has repeatedly sought to discredit his predecessor.
Some critics have pointed out that Sen. Cornyn, who co-chaired the meeting, put on the show in a desperate attempt to get the president's attention, as he is currently running for re-election in Texas and is in a heated primary against State Attorney General and staunch MAGA loyalist Ken Paxton.
Neither of the candidates have received Trump's endorsement so far.
A day before the hearing, Sen. Welch told NBC News, "I think there's a re-election involving a certain senator who is calling the hearing versus political theory, political stuff."
