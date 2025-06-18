Republicans lead Senate hearing on alleged "cover-up" of Biden's mental decline

Washington DC - On Wednesday, the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing regarding allegations that staff of former President Joe Biden covered up his declining mental health.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn opened the meeting by accusing Biden's administration of allowing "self-interest" and "fear of another [Donald Trump] term" to "justify an attempt to put an at-times addled old man in the Oval Office for four more years."

He called the issue a "constitutional crisis," suggesting others were in control of the president's actions because he was unfit to serve.

"We need to know who was in charge during the last months of the Biden administration. Was it his wife, his chief of staff, nameless others?" Cornyn said.

"None of these people were elected by the American people, nor were they authorized by the Constitution and laws of the United States to carry out the duties of the President of the United States," he added.

The committee's Republican chairman, Chuck Grassley, described the hearing as being "about competency, corruption, and cover-up" within Biden's "rudderless" administration, and how they "folded to partisan media."

The event only saw two Democratic senators in attendance. Ranking member Dick Durbin admonished his Republican colleagues for "armchair diagnosing" Biden instead of exercising the committee's oversight duties by holding hearings on other issues the country is currently facing. Sen. Peter Welch similarly criticized the hearing as having no benefit for his constituents.

Both Democrats abruptly left the hearing after making their statements.