Biden pulls surprise with new climate targets weeks before Trump enters White House

Washington, DC - Outgoing President Joe Biden 's administration on Thursday unveiled a new climate target under the Paris Agreement, an unexpected move just weeks out from Donald Trump 's January inauguration.

The Biden administration has introduced a new climate target weeks out from Trump's inauguration. © AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Under the target, the US commits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 61-62% below 2005 levels by 2035. The move is in line with the goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The surprise move comes as Biden's landmark Emissions Reduction Act hangs in the balance after Trump vowed to dismantle much of his climate record.

"I'm proud that my administration is carrying out the boldest climate agenda in American history," President Biden is expected to say in a video statement.

"We will turn this existential threat into a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our nation for generations to come."

During Trump's first term, he reneged on Washington's international climate commitments, infamously backing out of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017.

Biden reentered the agreement when he took office and introduced a number of climate measures and environmental protections, although the US also reached record levels of oil production under his administration.

The decision to introduce new climate commitments comes before a February deadline.

Speaking to the AFP, Trump transition team spokesperson Karoline Leavitt claimed that in the Republican's first term, he "advanced conservation and environmental stewardship while promoting economic growth for families."

She went on to tout "affordable, reliable energy" under Trump policies and said that he would deliver clean air and water for American families.

Rachel Cleetus, policy director and economist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told the AFP that Biden's move "provides an important rallying point and benchmark" going forward.