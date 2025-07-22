Hunter Biden claims his father was on medication during infamous Trump debate

Washington DC - Former President Joe Biden 's son Hunter claimed that his father was on Ambien during the disastrous presidential debate that ultimately led him to end his re-election run.

Hunter claimed during an interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan that the Democrat had been taking Ambien to treat insomnia shortly before the debate, and largely blamed the drug for his father's poor performance.

"I know exactly what happened in that debate," the younger Biden angrily insisted. "He flew around the world. He’s 81 years old. He's tired."

"They give him Ambien to be able to sleep, and he gets up on the stage and looks like a deer in the headlights."

Joe Biden ultimately gave up on his re-election campaign on July 21, 2024, less than a month after a debate which has been touted by many as one of "the worst" in US history.

Hunter also took aim at CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who co-hosted the debate and in May published a book detailing Biden's cognitive decline and its alleged cover-up.

"What influence does Jake Tapper have over anything? He has the smallest audience on cable news!" Hunter said.

He also attacked George Clooney for penning an op-ed last year calling for his father to step down.

Hunter Biden was pardoned by his dad in January for crimes he was convicted of and pleaded guilty to last year, including tax evasion and illegally owning a firearm in 2018.