Biden unveils new emission standards in big push towards EV transition

Washington DC - President Joe Biden 's administration announced Wednesday revised pollution standards for cars and trucks meant to accelerate the US auto industry's shift to electric to mitigate climate change.

President Joe Biden unveiled strict new emission standards for vehicles in an effort to ramp up EV production in the US. © REUTERS

The rules set ambitious emission reductions for 2032 but are moderated somewhat compared with preliminary standards unveiled last April. Following carmaker criticism, the final rules give manufacturers greater flexibility and ease the benchmarks in the first three years.



Those shifts were criticized as a sop to corporations from at least one environmental group, even as the final rule won praise from other leading NGOs focused on climate change.

The final rules – which were described by administration official as "the strongest ever" and would likely be undone if Donald Trump defeats Biden in November – still require a nearly 50% drop in fleet-wide emissions in 2032 compared with 2026 through increased sales of electric vehicles (EVs) and low-emission autos.

"I brought together American automakers. I brought together American autoworkers," the Democrat said in a statement. "Together, we've made historic progress."



The move, he insisted, ensures meeting the target set three years ago that 50% of new vehicles in 2030 would be EVs.