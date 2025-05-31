Biden opens up on recovery chances in first public remarks since cancer diagnosis

New Castle, Delaware - Nearly two weeks after revealing his prostate cancer diagnosis, former President Joe Biden said on Friday that he's optimistic about his recovery.

Ex-President Joe Biden addressed his recent cancer diagnosis at a Memorial Day event in Delaware on Friday. © REUTERS

"All the folks are very optimistic," Biden told reporters on the sidelines of a Memorial Day event in New Castle, Delaware. He confirmed that he had begun treatment.

"My expectation is that we're going to be able to beat this," the 82-year-old said about his illness.

Biden mentioned that he is currently taking "a pill" but did not provide further details about his treatment.

His office had announced the diagnosis on May 18, stating that it was a more aggressive and advanced – but also treatable – form of the disease.

Biden left office in January as the oldest president in US history. He had originally planned to run again for the Democrats in the 2024 election, but during the campaign experienced frequent lapses and a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

That raised increasing doubts about his physical and mental fitness, which eventually forced him to withdraw.