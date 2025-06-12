Trump admin. shares troubling propaganda from Christian nationalist: "Report all foreign invaders"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration has sparked fresh controversy over its immigration policies after sharing Christian nationalist propaganda as part of a campaign targeting "foreign invaders."

The Republican leader was already facing criticism over his handling of anti-deportation demonstrations in Los Angeles, with critics railing against his deployment of the military to quell the unrest.

The Homeland Security Department ignited further controversy Wednesday, posting an image on X of Uncle Sam – a historical personification of the US often used in military recruitment campaigns – encouraging people to inform on illegal immigrants.

The iconic figure – dressed in his signature stars and stripes – is pictured nailing up a poster that displays a telephone hotline and reads: "Help your country and yourself... Report all foreign invaders."

Far-right influencer C.Jay Engel had posted the same image days earlier and celebrated its adoption by the Trump administration.

"This image came from my account. NEVER STOP POSTING," he tweeted.

The campaign comes amid protests in Los Angeles – the second-largest US city – and in multiple other parts of the country against Trump's drive to deport millions of undocumented migrants.

Engel has described Jewish people as having "largely operated at odds with the Old American way of life" and posted on social media that "(only) the Christian faith can sustain us through the coming night."

He has called for a "counter-revolution" to return America to its "Anglo-Protestant" roots by expelling immigrants of non-European origin.

The administration's endorsement of his poster comes with officials using increasingly incendiary anti-immigration rhetoric to justify mass deportations demanded by Trump.