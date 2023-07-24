Biden urges Israel to postpone "divisive" judicial overhaul

Washington DC - President Joe Biden urged Israel in a statement on Sunday not to rush increasingly "divisive" judicial changes, given the other challenges facing the country.

US President Joe Biden (r.) has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to slow down his efforts to overhaul his country's judicial system. © JACK GUEZ, SAUL LOEB / AFP

In a statement first published by Axios, Biden said, "It doesn't make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this – the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus."



"From the perspective of Israel’s friends in the United States, it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less," he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to bring his controversial proposal to curb the power of judges to a vote in the Knesset as soon as Monday.

The proposal triggered dueling protests over the weekend between supporters of the proposal and those who fear it will undermine Israel's democracy.

The driving force behind the reforms, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, said the bill being put to lawmakers on Monday had undergone changes to accommodate critics, but added that the coalition was still open to "understandings."