House committee ramps up Biden autopen conspiracy theory with new report: "His aides covered it up"

Washington DC - A Republican-led House committee wants former President Joe Biden's pardons to be declared "void" due to his use of an autopen to sign them into law.

The House Oversight Committee argued in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi that Biden experienced such cognitive decline during his presidency that he was unaware of the substance of documents he signed via autopen.

"Joe Biden WAS NOT running the show," the committee declared in a post on X. "Our new report exposes how Biden's decline was real and his aides covered it up. Aides didn't even know WHO was operating the autopen."

The committee deemed any "executive actions that were signed using the Autopen, and the committee determines that action by the Department of Justice is warranted to address the legal consequences."

The House Oversight Committee released an extensive report on what they are calling "biggest scandal in American presidential history," including numerous transcribed interviews and depositions from Biden's former staff.

"We uncovered that while Biden struggled to perform his duties, critical decisions were made behind closed doors without a clear chain of command," the report alleges, arguing that the autopen was used to sign directives without approval from Biden.

"Staffers close to Biden admitted his decline was real. Shockingly, some did not even know who was authorizing signatures in his name or using the autopen. Others invoked the Fifth, refused to testify, and stonewalled."

Biden's use of autopen – a device used extensively and without controversy by presidents for many decades – has become a major fixation for President Donald Trump and his far-right allies.