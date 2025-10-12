Joe Biden takes next steps in treatment plan for aggressive prostate cancer

Wilmington, Delaware - Former President Joe Biden is undergoing radiation and hormone therapy to fight prostate cancer that was revealed in May, a spokesperson said Saturday.

Ex-President Joe Biden will undergo radiation therapy to treat an aggressive form of prostate cancer. © ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP

"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment," the spokesperson said.

In May, the 82-year-old's office announced that Biden had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that spread to his bones after he experienced urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found.

"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," Biden, whose son Beau died of cancer in 2015, said at the time in a post on X.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, according to the American Cancer Society.

It is particularly common in the elderly – around 80% of men over 80 have some cancerous cells in their prostate gland, research has estimated.

While it is highly treatable if discovered early, it is the second leading cause of cancer death in men, the organization said.

Hormone therapy is a common treatment that can shrink tumors and slow cancer growth, but is not a cure.