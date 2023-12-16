Joe Biden taunts Donald Trump in new video: "Good one, Donald"

Washington DC - President Joe Biden took a moment to knock Donald Trump , his likely opponent for the upcoming 2024 presidential election, with a new video clip.

President Joe Biden (l.) took a jab at political opponent Donald Trump, in a new video on X posted Friday. © Collage: REUTERS & Screenshot/X/@JoeBiden

Donald Trump has taken plenty of shots at President Biden recently, but now, Biden's campaign has directly hit back.

A short clip posted by Joe Biden's X account on Friday showed Trump bashing the 81-year-old, then Joe's camp shutting it down.

The first scene features an excerpt from a Trump speech from 2020 in which he predicts that the stock market will collapse if Biden wins the election.

Then, it stitches clips of comments about the stock market booming in 2023. "Another record day on Wall Street" and "the stock market higher than it's ever seen," media soundbites boast.

"Good one, Donald," the clip is captioned.



The vid ends with a smiling Biden putting on a pair of shades in the Oval Office, contributing to his attempted "cool guy" persona.