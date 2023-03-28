Judge orders Pence to testify on Trump's conversations before January 6 attack

Washington DC - Former Vice President Mike Pence has been ordered by a federal judge to testify about conversations with former President Donald Trump ahead of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Mike Pence has been ordered to testify about conversations he had with Donald Trump before the January 6 attack. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a major victory for prosecutors, Pence has been told that he must answer questions about the attempted insurrection before a grand jury investigating Trump's effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

District Court Judge James Boasberg did rule that Pence may be able to avoid answering some questions about his role as ceremonial president of the Senate during the certification of the presidential election results on January 6.

It wasn't immediately clear if Pence plans to appeal the decision or when he might have to testify.

The judge also rejected a separate filing by Trump himself to block Pence's testimony on the grounds of executive privilege.

The blockbuster ruling issued Monday was reported by NBC News on Tuesday.

"There is no factual or legal basis ... to any case against President Trump," a spokesperson for Trump said in a statement.

The grand jury meets in secret, so any revelations might not immediately be made public unless Pence chooses to also speak openly.

Pence, who resisted Trump's scheme to stay in power after losing the election, has never spoken publicly about many aspects of the plan and the violent attack on the Capitol by thousands of extremist Trump supporters.

Pence refused to testify before the congressional select committee on January 6, citing his role as vice president, although he tacitly allowed his top aides to appear.

He invoked his other role as ceremonial president of the Senate in the failed motion to avoid having to obey a subpoena for testimony from special counsel Jack Smith.