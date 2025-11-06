Trump lays out plans to keep Republicans in power forever

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently laid out plans for his fellow Republicans to keep Democrats from ever gaining control of the country again.

During a recent speech, President Donald Trump advised Republicans to put an end to the filibuster so the party can remain in power indefinitely. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Wednesday, the president gave a speech during a breakfast meeting at the White House, advising his party to put an end to the filibuster – a Senate rule that allows the minority party to block most legislation by extending debate indefinitely.

Trump argued that by doing so, Republicans could gain an unprecedented amount of power and keep Democrats from taking back control of the government.

"If we do what I'm saying, they'll never – they'll most likely never – attain power, because we will have passed every single thing that you can imagine," Trump told the crowd.

The president's remarks came after Democrats won several major elections on Tuesday, including progressive Zohran Mamdani defeating Andrew Cuomo – whom Trump had endorsed – for mayor of New York City.

The message also comes as Trump, who was re-elected for a second term in January, has repeatedly teased the idea of being elected for a third term in office, despite the fact that the Constitution limits presidents to two terms.