Kash Patel goes on defense as girlfriend sues over claims she's a "honeypot" Israeli spy

Salt Lake City, Utah - Alexis Wilkins, the girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel , recently filed a massive lawsuit against an influencer for allegedly defaming her.

Kash Patel (r.) recently shared a social media post defending his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, who is suing an influencer for allegedly making defamatory statements about her. © Collage: Danielle Del Valle & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Wilkins filed a $5 million federal lawsuit last Friday against Sam Parker of Utah, a one-time congressional candidate turned social media influencer.

The suit accuses Parker of sharing numerous false and defamatory remarks about Wilkins, such as asserting that she is an Israeli "honeypot" agent who is trying to "manipulate and compromise" Patel, and that she is the reason Patel has not released the files on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Wilkins' lawyers argued that Parker either knew his claims were false or shared them with "reckless disregard for the truth."

They also described Parker's efforts as "fundraising clickbait," as he regularly asked his more than 100,000 followers for financial contributions.

On Sunday, Patel shared a lengthy X post claiming Wilkins – whom he described as "a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation" – is being targeted with "disgustingly baseless attacks" by "uninformed internet anarchists."

"Attacking her isn't just wrong – it's cowardly and jeopardizes our safety," he added.