Kash Patel goes on defense as girlfriend sues over claims she's a "honeypot" Israeli spy
Salt Lake City, Utah - Alexis Wilkins, the girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, recently filed a massive lawsuit against an influencer for allegedly defaming her.
According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Wilkins filed a $5 million federal lawsuit last Friday against Sam Parker of Utah, a one-time congressional candidate turned social media influencer.
The suit accuses Parker of sharing numerous false and defamatory remarks about Wilkins, such as asserting that she is an Israeli "honeypot" agent who is trying to "manipulate and compromise" Patel, and that she is the reason Patel has not released the files on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Wilkins' lawyers argued that Parker either knew his claims were false or shared them with "reckless disregard for the truth."
They also described Parker's efforts as "fundraising clickbait," as he regularly asked his more than 100,000 followers for financial contributions.
On Sunday, Patel shared a lengthy X post claiming Wilkins – whom he described as "a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation" – is being targeted with "disgustingly baseless attacks" by "uninformed internet anarchists."
"Attacking her isn't just wrong – it's cowardly and jeopardizes our safety," he added.
Kash Patel comes under fire for using government jet on date night
The lawsuit comes after Patel faced criticism when it was discovered that he used an expensive government jet to travel to his girlfriend's performance at a wrestling event, and then took her on a date night to Tennessee.
While Patel never publicly responded to the backlash, The Guardian reports that the head of the FBI's critical incident response group, which manages the agency's jets, was fired days after the incident.
An X community note was attached to Patel's post defending Alexis, notifying users that critics were not attacking Patel's significant other, but "rather reacting to his firing of people who point out his usage of government funds to travel to her shows."
