Kamala Harris' Secret Service officer fired after brawl with fellow agents

Washington DC - A Secret Service agent for Vice President Kamala Harris was recently let go after the officer got into a brawl with some of their colleagues.

According to Real Clear Politics, the incident took place around 9 AM on Monday morning at Joint Base Andrews, a base for Air Force One and Air Force Two located near the nation's capital.

Secret Service officer Michelle Herczeg arrived at the terminal and allegedly began acting erratically by stealing a colleague's phone, mumbling to herself, and throwing things such as menstrual pads at her fellow agents.

Herczeg allegedly told her colleagues that they were "going to burn in hell and needed to listen to God."

Her behavior led agents to believe she was suffering from a mental episode, prompting one of her superiors to informer her that she was relieved from her assignment.

"That's when she snapped entirely," one witness claimed.

Herczeg then tackled and began punching a superior officer while she had her firearm strapped in her holster. Several agents proceeded to restrain her, remove the weapon, handcuff her, and have her removed from the terminal.