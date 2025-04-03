Will Kamala Harris and JD Vance face off in the 2028 presidential race?

Washington DC - A recent poll found that voters believe that Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Vice President JD Vance will face off in the upcoming 2028 presidential election.

A recent poll found that Republican and Democratic voters believe JD Vance and Kamala Harris (r.) will be the candidates in the 2028 presidential race. © Collage: Andrew Harnik & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

An Economist/YouGov poll released on Wednesday – which surveyed 1,626 US voters between March 30 and April 1 – gave respondents a list of 10 politicians affiliated with their respective political parties and asked who would be their "ideal candidate."

Among Republicans, Vance leads significantly with 44%, while President Donald Trump's son Don Jr. follows at 12%, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sits at 9%.

The renaming names received less than 3%.

For the Democrats, Harris leads with 29%, followed by former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 9%, California Governor Gavin Newsom at 8%, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 7%, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 6%.

The results come after Vance, who was recently tapped to be the finance chair of the Republican National Committee, held his first fundraiser for the party on Monday, which some believe will help position himself to run in 2028.

Harris, on the other hand, has been notably quiet since losing to Trump in November, but has reportedly been considering either running for president again, or for Governor of California.