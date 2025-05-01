Kamala Harris breaks post-election silence with Trump-bashing speech: "This country is ours"

San Francisco, California - Former US vice president Kamala Harris hit out at Donald Trump and his backers on Wednesday, in her first major speech since losing November's election.

Ex-VP Kamala Harris on Wednesday gave her first major address since losing the 2024 presidential election. © REUTERS

The defeated Democrat told supporters the apparent "chaos" of the last three months was actually the realization of a long-cherished plan by conservatives who are using Trump to twist the US to their own advantage.

"What we are, in fact, witnessing is a high velocity event, where a vessel is being used for the swift implementation of an agenda that has been decades in the making," she told an audience in San Francisco.

"An agenda to slash public education. An agenda to shrink government and then privatize its services. All while giving tax breaks to the wealthiest."

"A narrow, self-serving vision of America where they punish truth-tellers, favor loyalists, cash in on their power, and leave everyone to fend for themselves."

Trump's first 100 days in power have been marked by a dizzying array of executive orders targeting the rights of immigrants, critics of his administration, and institutional guardrails against unchecked power.

With entire swathes of the administrative state being dismantled and the US engaged in a global trade war, recent polls have shown a majority of the country is becoming disenchanted with the political and economic turmoil.