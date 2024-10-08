Trump vs. Harris: New poll reveals which candidate voters believe will bring change
Washington DC - Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris have very different views regarding America's future, but which candidate do voters believe will actually bring change for the better?
A recent New York Times/Siena College poll, which nationally surveyed 3,385 likely voters from September 29 to October 6, found that 46% said Harris was more likely to bring change to the country, while 44% said the same of Trump – a shift from a previous Times/Siena poll in which the former president was seen as representative of change.
The view was noticeably held mostly by non-white voters, 61% of which chose Harris, and young voters, 58% of which did the same.
The poll found that voters still believe Trump would be better for the economy and would be a stronger leader, and he holds a massive 11-point lead among men.
But Harris has made notable strides, as voters see her as more honest and trustworthy than her rival, more likely to "help people like you," and a stronger candidate on abortion and immigration. 43% said she was "more fun" than Trump.
Overall, when asked who they would vote for if the election was held today, 49% said Harris, while 46% said Trump.
Cover photo: Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP