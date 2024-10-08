Trump vs. Harris: New poll reveals which candidate voters believe will bring change

Washington DC - Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris have very different views regarding America's future, but which candidate do voters believe will actually bring change for the better?

With only 28 days until election day, a recent poll revealed whether voters think Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will bring change to the country. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll, which nationally surveyed 3,385 likely voters from September 29 to October 6, found that 46% said Harris was more likely to bring change to the country, while 44% said the same of Trump – a shift from a previous Times/Siena poll in which the former president was seen as representative of change.

The view was noticeably held mostly by non-white voters, 61% of which chose Harris, and young voters, 58% of which did the same.

The poll found that voters still believe Trump would be better for the economy and would be a stronger leader, and he holds a massive 11-point lead among men.

But Harris has made notable strides, as voters see her as more honest and trustworthy than her rival, more likely to "help people like you," and a stronger candidate on abortion and immigration. 43% said she was "more fun" than Trump.