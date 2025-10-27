Government shutdown standoff continues – but which side has the winning hand?

Washington DC - Washington is in a standoff, and the chips are down – with the government shuttered for weeks, federal workers stuck in limbo, and millions who rely on health insurance subsidies scared of losing the shirt off their backs.

The US federal government has been shut down since October 1. © Eric Lee / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Behind the scenes, it's not just about budgets – it's about who's winning the blame game.

Democrats argue they have the clearer story and the more relatable message. Republicans have President Donald Trump's megaphone, but critics say their argument is tangled in technicalities.

Polling shows the public assigning blame to both parties. The most recent surveys show a plurality blaming Republicans, although Trump remains largely unscathed.

But with each missed paycheck and rising premium, the stakes get higher – and someone is going to fold.

This shutdown isn't your garden-variety gridlock – it's already the second-longest in history, and neither side looks close to backing down.

It is the first significant shutdown driven by Democrats, and only the second time the government has paused over demands to spend rather than save.

Democrats want to extend subsidies for health insurance premiums that help millions afford coverage. Republicans say reopen the government first, then maybe we'll talk.

But Republicans control the White House, House, and Senate. So when the lights go out, Democrats say their opponents cannot offload the blame.