Kash Patel dismantles FBI unit that investigated Trump and Republican senators

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel announced that he had disbanded a unit of federal agents who undertook an anti-corruption investigation into Republican senators during ex-President Joe Biden administration.

FBI Director Kash Patel disbanded a unit of federal agents who had aided in investigations into President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress. © AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

The fired FBI agents were part of the CR-15 unit which aided special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into now-President Donald Trump, as well as the "Arctic Frost" probe into attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

As part of these investigations, the agents arrested now-White House aide Peter Navarro and took possession of two mobile phones belonging to Trump and his former Vice President Mike Pence.

Reportedly, CR-15 also obtained the phone records of nine Republican members of Congress which investigators suspected were involved in corrupt attempts to undermine the 2020 election result.

Patel, however, accused the taskforce of being corrupt and weaponizing law enforcement against US citizens.

"They tracked the communications of GOP Senators," Patel wrote in a raging post on X. "They weaponized law enforcement against the American people. That era is over."

"We fired those who acted unethically, dismantled the corrupt CR-15 squad, and launched an investigation," he said. "Transparency and accountability aren't slogans, they're promises kept."