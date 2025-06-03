Kathy Hochul challenged by her own deputy in New York governor race!

New York, New York - New York Governor Kathy Hochul will face her own deputy, Antonio Delgado, in a high-profile Democratic primary battle!

New York governor Kathy Hochul is facing a primary challenge from her own deputy, lieutenant governor Antonio Delgado. © Collage: AFP/Charly Triballeau & AFP/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Delgado announced his candidacy for governor in a campaign video posted to YouTube on Monday, which introduced the lieutenant governor as a "hip-hop artist, a congressman, a man of faith."

Hochul selected Delgado as her deputy after she inherited the governorship from Andrew Cuomo in 2021. He forfeited his position as a representative for New York's 19th congressional district to take the position in 2022.

Rumors have swirled for months that Delgado may challenge Hochul, after he broke with the governor in February and revealed that he would not run alongside her for reelection.

The two reportedly fell out over Hochul's decision to support former President Joe Biden's 2024 election bid, as well as her choice not to remove New York City's Mayor Eric Adams over his corruption scandal.

"People are hurting and New York deserves better leadership," Delgado said in an interview with the New York Times. "There’s an absence of bold, decisive, transformational leadership."

According to his newly launched campaign website, Delgado is "deeply committed to building a New York that works for everyone – no matter who you are, where you’re from, or how much money you make."

Hochul did not to respond to Delgado's newly announced candidacy, which will trigger a bitter primary campaign between two former allies next year.