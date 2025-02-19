Eric Adams heads to court as Trump DOJ faces grilling over decision to drop charges

New York, New York - A federal judge peppered a top member of Donald Trump 's Justice Department with questions Wednesday during a hearing over the office's extraordinary move to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

The department's request prompted a wave of protest resignations within the Justice Department and at the mayor's office amid allegations that it was a quid pro quo in exchange for Adams agreeing to enforce the Republican president's immigration crackdown – a claim the mayor denies.

Judge Dale Ho made no decision on the effort to abandon the graft case against Adams during the 90-minute hearing, asking for "patience" as he weighs what he called a "somewhat unusual situation."

"It's not in anyone's interest for this to drag on," Ho said, but "I'm not going to shoot from the hip right here on the bench."

He acknowledged the scope of his power to contradict the Justice Department on the matter was "narrow."

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove appeared alone before the judge to defend his office's demand, which he said was necessary so Adams could focus on "protecting the city."

Bove's likely superior, Todd Blanche, who is awaiting Senate confirmation to become the deputy attorney general, sat in the front row of the courtroom packed with media and legal experts.

Both Bove and Blanche were on the team that defended Trump as he was criminally convicted of business fraud in a New York state court last year.

Bove said the ongoing case against Adams "interferes with the president's efforts in the national security realm."