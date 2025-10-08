Noem melts down after country star Zach Bryan criticizes ICE in new song

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently called on MAGA to boycott country star Zach Bryan over his new song criticizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (r.) recently bashed country music star Zach Bryan for releasing a new song that appears to criticize ICE agents. © Collage: Keith Griner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

On Tuesday, right-wing commentator Benny Johnson asked Noem for her thoughts after Bryan shared a brief clip from the new track in an Instagram post, where he mentions how ICE has plans to "bust down your door."

"ICE is gonna come bust down your door / Try to build a house, no bills no more, well I got a telephone," he sings in the teaser.

"The fading of the red, white, and blue."

Noem said the song left her feeling "extremely disappointed and disheartened," claiming that the lyrics were "disrespectful" to law enforcement, the entire country, and "every single individual that has ever stood up and fought for our freedoms."

"He just compromised it all by putting out a product such as that attacks individuals who are just trying to make our streets safe," Noem added.

Noem went on to say that she plans to boycott Bryan and that she will "go out and probably download some Jason Aldean, John Rich, Kid Rock, and Jon Pardi songs" because they "know what it means to stand up for freedom."

Since sharing the snippet, Bryan has received tons of backlash from right-wing fans, but the star argues his lyrics are being taken out of context.