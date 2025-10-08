Kristi Noem threatens to quadruple troops if Portland mayor refuses demands

Portland, Oregon - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem threatened to quadruple the deployment of federal law enforcement officers to Portland if its mayor doesn't bend to her requests.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has threatened to quadruple the number of federal officers deployed to Portland. © AFP/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

Noem on Tuesday revealed to Fox News' Jesse Watters that she demanded Portland's Mayor Keith Wilson provide additional security to a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

The secretary headed to Portland, accompanied by several conservative commentators, to heap pressure on Wilson to crack down on protests against President Donald Trump's violent anti-migrant agenda.

"He did not commit to any of those promises and said he would give me an answer by tomorrow, and I'm hopeful that he will," Noem said of talks with Wilson, whom she says has refused her orders.

"I told him that if he did not follow through on some of these security measures for our officers, we were going to cover him up with more federal resources and that we were going to send four times the amount of federal officers here," she said.

Noem added that she was "disappointed" with Wilson, alleging he's playing politics and waiting "until somebody gets violently hurt or killed."

The comments come as part of a broader rhetoric that has seen MAGA politicians and commentators accuse the political left of violence and "terrorism," especially in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination last month.

Wilson issued a statement questioning the threats made by Noem both before and during their meeting, referring to the deployment of by federal officers and the tactics they use as "troubling and likely unconstitutional."